Three inmates try to escape from Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 28

Three Amritsar Central Jail inmates allegedly tried to escape from the high-security complex by breaking open the barrack wall and climbing onto the rooftop. Two of them were arrested on the spot, while the third one was nominated in the case following a preliminary probe.

They were identified as Akashdeep Singh and Rinku of Sultanwind village and Angrej Singh of Kathunangal. They reportedly used sharpened and pointed iron grills for creating a hole in the wall. The incident occurred during the intervening night of June 23 and 24.

According to an FIR registered in this connection on Tuesday, Amarjit Singh, an ASI with the Indian Reserve Battalion deputed at the jail, noticed some movement near de-addiction centre that night.

He heard some noise on the rear of the barrack and when he reached there, he saw a jail inmate on the rooftop of the de-addiction barrack. He sounded an alert after which another jail inmate tried to get back into the barrack through the hole in the wall.

The two inmates were identified as Akashdeep and Rinku. They were caught and during a preliminary probe, it was found that Angrej Singh had helped them in escaping from the barrack.

The police said Akashdeep, who was arrested in a theft case, got a bail. He was, however, immediately arrested by the police. Investigating officer ASI Jagdeep Singh said the remaining two accused would be brought on production warrant and arrested in the case.