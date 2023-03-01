Three 'investigations' without POs; shocking, says HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 28

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has described as “shocking” the state of Punjab’s action of conducting three separate “investigations” without associating any of the accused-proclaimed offenders (POs) in the process.

DGP to file affidavit The Director General of Police (Punjab) is directed to personally look into the matter which shall include the manner in which the investigations in this case have been conducted and then file an affidavit. Justice Deepak Sibal, High court

Making it clear that the investigations had been conducted prima facie in an unacceptable manner, Justice Deepak Sibal also asked the Director General of Police (Punjab) to personally look into the matter. He has also been asked to file an affidavit, among other things, on the manner in which the investigations were conducted.

The directions came on a petition by a Canadian citizen. Among other things, Justice Sibal’s Bench was told that the petitioner had filed a complaint with the police saying that he came to India in October 2003 to find a suitable bride for his son. He got married after a couple introduced their daughter as a suitable match after contacting the petitioner-complainant in response to a matrimonial advertisement issued by him in a newspaper.

The wife refused to consummate on the ground that she was suffering from some sexual disease after the young couple went for their honeymoon. The complainant’s son then left for Canada before filing an application to sponsor his wife for bringing her there. But the complainant came to know that his daughter-in-law had earlier also made unsuccessful attempts to immigrate to Canada. As such, his son’s efforts for her immigration failed as the Canadian immigration authorities rejected her case.

His son’s appeal against such the immigration officer’s decision was allowed. But the wife refused to have any relations with him after she came to Canada. The complaint filed by the petitioner was then inquired into by the DSP concerned before the FIR was registered on his recommendation against the parents and the daughter.

Justice Sibal asserted all the accused in the FIR never sought bail. The state sought to associate them for investigating the FIR. But they were found to be absconding. All the accused were thereafter declared proclaimed offenders through separate orders dated March 14, 2012. All of them were in Canada since 2011 and only the parents came to India for about two weeks.

Justice Sibal added three different police officers, as per the state, investigated the matter, resulting in separate reports in 2012, 2016 and 2019. In all the reports, the state recommended the FIR’s cancellation. But the reports had till date not been accepted by the competent court.

“The Director General of Police (Punjab) is directed to personally look into the matter which shall include the manner in which the investigations in this case have been conducted and then file an affidavit,” Justice Sibal asserted before fixing the case for further hearing later next month.