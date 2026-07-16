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Home / Punjab / Three Jalalabad policemen booked in separate drug-related cases

Three Jalalabad policemen booked in separate drug-related cases

DSP accused of plotting false NDPS case as anti-drug campaign continues

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 04:27 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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Even as the Punjab Government continues its ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign against drugs, three policemen from the Jalalabad subdivision in Fazilka district — a DSP, an ASI and a senior constable — have been booked in two separate drug-related cases within less than a fortnight, casting a shadow over the anti-drug drive.

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The first case came to light on the night of July 4, when senior constable Joginder Singh, posted at the Ghubaya police post in Jalalabad subdivision, and two others were arrested near Badhai village in Muktsar district for allegedly possessing 280 gm of heroin. During the investigation, the Muktsar Sadar police on July 9 named Ghubaya police post in-charge ASI Gurnam Singh as an accused in the same case registered under the NDPS Act. Both policemen have since been suspended.

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While the ASI remains absconding, another controversy has now engulfed the Jalalabad police.

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Jalalabad DSP Gursewak Singh has been booked for allegedly conspiring to falsely implicate a Junior Engineer (JE) of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in a fabricated NDPS case registered at the Arniwala police station in Fazilka district.

Muktsar DSP Bachan Singh said: “The ASI is on the run, and efforts are underway to arrest him. The senior constable arrested in the NDPS Act case has been sent to judicial custody in Amritsar.”

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Meanwhile, Fazilka Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gagan Ajit Singh said the DSP had allegedly acted in connivance with the accused who attempted to frame the PSPCL JE in a false NDPS case. Consequently, the DSP was also named in the FIR registered for allegedly conspiring to falsely implicate the JE, the SSP said.

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