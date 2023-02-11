Three killed as car falls into canal

Nangal, February 10
Three persons, including two women, were drowned when a car fell into Bhakra Canal near Jawahar Market on the Anandpur Sahib road here today. The deceased have been identified as Akshay Kumar (60), his wife Suman (54) and Saroj (55). Saroj’s husband, Mohan Lal, was rescued by passersby.
According to the police, the victims, all residents of Nangal, were returning after paying obeisance at a temple situated across the canal when Akshay Kumar, who was behind the wheel, lost control over the car, leading to the mishap.
Migrant labourers, who reside near the spot, rescued Mohan Lal, while the others were drowned.
After nearly two hours, the ill-fated car and the three bodies were recovered from the canal by the police.
