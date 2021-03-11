Three killed in accident

Ropar: Three persons, including two siblings, died in a road accident near Saras Nangal village on the Ropar-Nangal road on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Sanju, Pawan Sagar and Balram Talwar. SHO Gurwinder Singh said the car collided with a tipper parked on the roadside, resulting in the death of all three car occupants. TNS
Cop dies mysteriously
Muktsar: An Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI), Qasim Ali, who regularly held seminars on drugs, on Sunday died under mysterious circumstances at the Police Lines. The police said the ASI had come to duty on a two-wheeler along with his son, but lost his balance while getting off it. At the same time, a bullet went off from Ali’s service weapon, which claimed his life, they added. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. TNS
Jail guard attempts suicide
Faridkot: A security guard deployed in the Central Jail on Sunday allegedly tried to end his life, using his service rifle. Jail Superintendent Rajiv Arora said the reasons of the incident were unknown so far, adding that the guard was honoured on August 15 for his good services.
