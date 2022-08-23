Three killed in accidents

Abohar, August 22
Indraj Meghwal of Chak Maharaj village died last night when a truck reportedly hit his motorcycle near Banwali village.
Kashmir Bai, who was traveling with her nephew on a motorcycle, was killed when a truck reportedly hit their bike near Dullapur Keri.
Anjani of Sukhchain village died after a car hit her today. Cops have booked three unknown persons.
