Three killed in road accident in Kapurthala

Kapurthala, June 18
Three persons were killed while three others injured in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a scooter near Tibba village here, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday night.
The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Even if there is 0.001% negligence, it should be dealt with': Supreme Court tells NTA over NEET row
Top court says the NTA and Centre would file their responses...
Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana
One each from Bengal, UP, Uttarakhand; 5 yet to be identifie...
PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme
The PM will also distribute certificates to more than 30,000...
Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US
Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in American courtroom, sa...
Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, Ila Arun, Sonu Nigam wish speedy recovery
Her fans also fill the comments section