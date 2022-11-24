Three killed in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Abohar: Three persons were killed when a tractor-trailer hit their motorcycle on Wednesday near Hariyasar village on the NH-62. The deceased have been identified as Raju Nayak, his brother Sheopat Ram Nayak and Madan Lal Meghwal. All of them belonged to Peelibanga and used to work at a brick kiln near Hariyasar. The driver of the tractor-trailer fled immediately after the incident and a case was registered against him. OC

1.5L sedative pills seized

Abohar: A team of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) conducted a raid at a private drug de-addiction centre in Sadulshehar and seized 1.5 lakh sedative tablets. The cost of the tablets is estimated to be around Rs 20 lakh. Four persons — Dr Vishal Sonawane of Pune, Pradeep Kumar of Sherewala village, Shravan Kumar of Sadulshehar and Anil Beniwal of Hanumangarh — were held. OC

Rs 32-cr project approved

Abohar: With the objective of providing sufficient water to farmers of villages situated at the tail-end of the canal system, NABARD has cleared a project worth Rs 32 crore for its renovation on the recommendation of the Centre. MLA Sandeep Jakhar said a proposal for the project was submitted by the state government to the Centre about three years ago.