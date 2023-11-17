Three killed in road mishap in Sangrur

Sangrur, November 16
Three youngsters were killed while one suffered serious injuries after two motorcycles collided on the Tapa-Ghunas road last night.
The deceased were identified as, Damanpreet Singh (17), Dharmpreet Singh (14) and Shivraj Singh (17). The police are investigating the case.
