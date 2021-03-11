Three killed in Sangrur road accident

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, June 3

Three members of a family were killed after driver of their car allegedly lost control and vehicle overturned on Sangrur bypass.

Sandeep Singh, Station House Officer, Sangrur Sadar police station, said, “Five members of a family were heading towards Bathinda from Uttar Pradesh. Their car overturned after hitting stone on Sangrur bypass. Three members of the family were killed while two suffered injuries.”

“We will be able to disclose their identity after arrival of relatives of the deceased,” said the SHO