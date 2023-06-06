Three killed in two accidents

Our Correspondent

Abohar: An SUV driver died on the spot after his vehicle collided with a trailer that was carrying sand outside Balluana village on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Gursagar Singh Gill (28) of Barkandi village. In another mishap, Tarsem (45) of Arya Nagar and his brother-in-law’s wife Rajni (35) were killed while his mother-in-law Anguri Devi (59) got both her legs fractured when a motorcycle they were riding collided with a car on the Killianwali bypass. OC

NMC relief to PG students

Faridkot: In a relief to medical students, who have to appear in the final examination of their MD/MS courses this month, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced that they can appear in examination without completing the online course in research methods. However, the NMC declared that this relief was being given to medicos on one condition that their result would be declared only after they pass of the online course. TNS

Drug trafficker’s house razed

Sriganganagar: The administration on Monday demolished the house of a woman drug peddler identified as Usha in Chhajgiriya Mohalla. Earlier, Usha was given a notice on Saturday to vacate the house. The police said 11 cases were registered against Usha. SP Paris Deshmukh said the notice to vacate the illegally constructed building was given on Saturday.