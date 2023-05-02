Three killed, two rescued as vehicle falls into canal

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, May 1

Three occupants of an SUV drowned in the Uppar Bari Doab Canal after the vehicle spun out of control near Madhopur yesterday evening.

Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh dispatched a team led by DSP Rajesh Manhas to the site after news spread in the city that “some major tragedy had taken place near Madhopur”. The DSP supervised the rescue operations following which two persons — Surinder Sharma and Prince Raj — were pulled out of the swirling waters.

However, the police had to call in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Himachal Pradesh after they failed to make any headway in locating the remaining bodies. The deceased have been identified as Ashok Kumar, Ajay Babbul and Vishal Kumar.

An officer said the joint rescue operation launched by the Pathankot police and the NDRF went on till the wee hours.

“The flow of the water was quite strong and it took the bodies far away from the place where the vehicle had fallen. Nevertheless, my force and the NDRF worked in tandem to fish out the bodies in the night-long operation,” said SSP Khakh.