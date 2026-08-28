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Home / Punjab / Three Lehra power plant units shut for 15 days in Bathinda

Three Lehra power plant units shut for 15 days in Bathinda

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 01:22 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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A view of Guru Hargobind thermal Plant Lehra Mahobat in Bathinda district, Tribune file photo
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Three of the four units at the Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant (GHTP) at Lehra Mohabbat village in Bathinda district have been non-operational for about a fortnight, with only one unit currently generating around 167 MW of power.

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Earlier in June, all four units of the 920-MW GHTP had been shut, raising concerns over power generation in the state.

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Sources said the situation had arisen repeatedly after a large number of outsourced workers went on strike, affecting key operations at the plant.

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Jagsir Singh Bhangu, a union leader, said around 1,800 workers had gone on strike, adversely affecting the functioning of the thermal plant. “We are demanding direct engagement of our service by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and not through the contractor on outsourced basis,” said Bhangu.

He said although his union, which has around 700 members, had called off the strike and workers had returned to duty, the collection of fly ash and unloading of coal were still affected. GHTP Chief Engineer Sat Parkash Singh said the three units had remained non-operational due to technical issues as well as the workers’ strike.

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Protest at Talwandi Sabo

A number of workers, supported by farmers, on Thursday started an indefinite protest outside the 1,980-MW Talwandi Sabo Power Limited thermal plant at Banawala village in Mansa district, demanding implementation of a 15 per cent hike in minimum wages.

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