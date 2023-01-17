Three loot medical store owner of Rs 40K

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, January 16

Three unidentified miscreants robbed a medical store owner of Rs 40,000, a licensed revolver and 12 live cartridges at gunpoint at Dhilwan village in Kotkapura subdivision late on Sunday evening.

Malkit Singh, the owner of the medical store, said the miscreants had come to the shop on the pretext of buying medicines. They used a firearm and some sharp weapons to threaten Malkit Singh and his son Gurman Singh. The miscreants looted the money and the licensed weapon and fled. The police have procured the CCTV footage of the incident. After registering a criminal case, the police have rounded up some suspects from adjoining villages, said sources. The police are trying to identify the miscreants with the help of the CCTV footage.

Posed as buyers Malkit Singh, the owner of the medical store, said the miscreants had come to the shop on the pretext of buying medicines They used a firearm and sharp weapons to threaten Malkit Singh and his son Gurman Singh and looted the money

This is the third incident of crime in Faridkot in the past three days. Two days ago, a youth was beaten to death in a fight between two groups in the Balbir Basti area. In another case, a police team was attacked with stones and sharp weapons when it had to rescue of a minor girl in the Sanjay Nagar area. The minor girl had called up the police on the helpline, complaining that she was being harassed by some youths in the locality. When apolice team went to rescue girl, it was pelted with stones and attacked with sharp weapons, leaving an ASI seriously injured.