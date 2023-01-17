 Three loot medical store owner of Rs 40K : The Tribune India

Three loot medical store owner of Rs 40K

Three loot medical store owner of Rs 40K

Photo for representation only.



Tribune News Service

Faridkot, January 16

Three unidentified miscreants robbed a medical store owner of Rs 40,000, a licensed revolver and 12 live cartridges at gunpoint at Dhilwan village in Kotkapura subdivision late on Sunday evening.

Malkit Singh, the owner of the medical store, said the miscreants had come to the shop on the pretext of buying medicines. They used a firearm and some sharp weapons to threaten Malkit Singh and his son Gurman Singh. The miscreants looted the money and the licensed weapon and fled. The police have procured the CCTV footage of the incident. After registering a criminal case, the police have rounded up some suspects from adjoining villages, said sources. The police are trying to identify the miscreants with the help of the CCTV footage.

Posed as buyers

Malkit Singh, the owner of the medical store, said the miscreants had come to the shop on the pretext of buying medicines

They used a firearm and sharp weapons to threaten Malkit Singh and his son Gurman Singh and looted the money

This is the third incident of crime in Faridkot in the past three days. Two days ago, a youth was beaten to death in a fight between two groups in the Balbir Basti area. In another case, a police team was attacked with stones and sharp weapons when it had to rescue of a minor girl in the Sanjay Nagar area. The minor girl had called up the police on the helpline, complaining that she was being harassed by some youths in the locality. When apolice team went to rescue girl, it was pelted with stones and attacked with sharp weapons, leaving an ASI seriously injured.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

6 killed, 176 injured in kite flying incidents during Uttarayan festival in Gujarat

2
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

3
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

4
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

5
Punjab

Red alert in Punjab, Haryana

6
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

8
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

9
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect to party MP Choudhary Santokh Singh

10
Chandigarh

Harnaaz Sandhu fails to control tears as she takes the stage for last time as Miss Universe; watch video

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Want govt nominee on committee for shortlisting judges: Law Minister to CJI

Want govt nominee on committee for shortlisting judges: Law Minister to CJI

Adopt Guj model to win all 9 Assembly polls: Nadda

Adopt Gujarat model to win all 9 Assembly polls: Nadda

Veer Bal Diwas part of political resolution

PU Vice Chancellor quits amid graft allegations

PU Vice Chancellor quits amid graft allegations

MC chief’s husband chairs meeting as ‘proxy’

MC chief’s husband chairs meeting as ‘proxy’

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam

Half of population together share just 3% of wealth


Cities

View All

Encroachments back on Novelty Chowk footpaths

Encroachments back on Novelty Chowk footpaths

Civic issues galore at Tarn Taran rly station

7 more held for attack on doctor

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost PU VC his job

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost Panjab University Vice-Chancellor his job

Chandigarh Mayoral Poll: Keen contest on cards today as Congress to abstain, SAD undecided

Woman feeding stray dog hurt in hit-&-run in Chandigarh

Two stab, rob food delivery boy of mobile, Rs 8K cash in Balongi

Reprieve expected from fog till January 21 in Chandigarh

House adjourned as AAP protests L-G’s ‘refusal’ to teachers’ overseas training

House adjourned as AAP protests L-G’s ‘refusal’ to teachers’ overseas training

Mayoral poll on January 24

Woman hurt in celebratory firing, 1 held

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab’s Adampur

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab's Adampur

Before resuming Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jalandhar, Rahul Gandhi visits temple

MLAs put up power show during yatra

Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated with state honours

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll a challenge for AAP

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

Eight arrested for creating ruckus at Civil Hospital

2 held with 70 spools of deadly string

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

BJP workers protest allocation of key party posts to 17 ex-Congress men in in Patiala

National Lok Adalat to be held on February 11 in Patiala district

Patiala MC to take up key works at last House meet

Punjabi University, Patiala, alumni meet