Three men loot Rs 1.5L from shop in Muktsar

Muktsar, May 15
Three men looted Rs 1.5 lakh from a wholesale grocery shop at the old grain market here this afternoon.
The shop owner, Ravi Kumar, said he and his father were at the shop when three unidentified persons, two of them carrying a sword and a pistol, entered the shop and demanded money kept in an almirah. “When I opened the lock, the robbers took away Rs 1.5 lakh kept in the almirah and ran away. They also rolled down the shutter before fleeing from our shop,” he said.
The police have started an investigation.
