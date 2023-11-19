Three men loot Rs 50,000 from petrol station

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 18

Three masked miscreants riding a motorcycle looted Rs 50,000 from a petrol station at Dhand village here on Thursday night.

Kewal Singh, manager of the Kisan Sewa Kendra, Dhand, was busy in counting the cash in the office when two of the three motorcycle-borne armed robbers snatched Rs 45,000 from him and they also looted Rs 5,000 from the salesman working on the spot.

A police party from Sarai Amanat Khan led by ASI Amarbir Singh reached the spot and collected evidence. The police officer said a case under Section 379-B of the IPC had been registered. The robbers managed to escape from the spot.

