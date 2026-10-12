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Home / Punjab / Three more accused held in Mad Sandhu murder case

Three more accused held in Mad Sandhu murder case

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:32 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Acting on a tip-off provided by the Amritsar city police, the Gujarat anti-terror squad has arrested three more accomplices in the sensational murder case of social media influencer and make-up artist Madhusudan Singh, alias Mad Sandhu.

They were identified as Harsimranjit Singh, alias Simu Singa, Fateh Singh and Arman Singh, the alleged operatives of the foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon. They were arrested in Vapi, Gujarat, said a senior police official while confirming the arrest.

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He said a team of the Amritsar police was sent to Gujarat, which officially arrested them in the case and has been bringing them on transit remand.

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Earlier, the Amritsar police, in a joint operation with the Gujarat police, had arrested main shooter Parminder Kaka, a resident of Lohian Khas in Jalandhar, from Gujarat. He had shot Mad Sandhu dead. He allegedly killed him at the behest of Goldy Dhillon.

According to the police, the trio arrested from Gujarat had conducted recee of Mad Sandhu’s movement and informed Dhillon.

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Mad Sandhu was gunned down in broad daylight in the Loharakra road area on October 3 by two motorcycle-borne armed assailants.

Among others who were arrested included Parminder’s brother Amandeep Singh, Paramvir Singh, Baljinder Singh, alias Lali, of Dilawarpur in Tarn Taran, Balraj Singh, alias Bunty, and Vikas Singh, both of Khalchian in Amritsar.

The accused were currently in police remand.

The police traced the accused through a 123-km CCTV trail and a money trail involving Amandeep. A QR code was also used to locate the alleged shooter in Ahmedabad, where he was arrested with the help of the Gujarat police.

The probe had revealed that Rs 16,000 was transferred online to Amandeep’s account by persons allegedly linked to foreign-based criminals. Of that, Rs 11,000 was transferred by Amandeep to Parminder.

Apart from Goldy Dhillon, another gangster Lucky Johal had also claimed responsibility for the murder.

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