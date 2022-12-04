 Three more arrested for Chheharta firing : The Tribune India

Three more arrested for Chheharta firing

Two suspects still at large

Three more arrested for Chheharta firing

The suspects in the custody of the Amritsar police on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

Two days after a 4-km chase and exchange of fire between drug traffickers and the police in Chheharta, the police arrested three more suspects from Saran village in Ajnala last night.

The trio had managed to escape from the spot. Those arrested include Gurjinder Singh, alias Billa of Khara village in TarnTaran, Hardev Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Kale Ghanupur and Varinder Singh, alias Mithu, of Chugawan village.

On Thursday, the police had nabbed Baldev Singh, alias Ravi, of Kapatgarh in Chheharta and Robin Singh of Kazikot village in Tarn Taran. The duo was remanded in five-day police custody.

The police had confiscated five weapons, including two Glock pistols, from their possession. Baldev, Hardev and Varinder have several cases registered against them in the border belt.

Senior police officials claimed that the suspects were part of a narco-terror module having links with cross-border smugglers.

Meanwhile, two of their accomplices, Sarabjit Singh, alias Sam, a resident of Chintkot village in Tarn Taran, and Joginder Singh Dogar of Kazikot village were yet to be arrested.

Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh said, “Following a tip-off, the trio were nabbed from residence of Makka in Saran village. We have also booked Makka along with Rahul, who had taken them to Ajnala. A case under Sections 212 and 214 of the IPC has been registered against the duo.”

Preliminary probe revealed that the suspects wanted to target another peddler, Harpal Singh of Chheharta, over monetary dispute.

Harpal is son of Malkeet Singh, who was held for smuggling 35-kg heroin from Jammu and Kashmir, in July. He is also a relative of Ranjit Singh Cheeta, prime suspect held in the connection with smuggling of 532 kg of heroin from Pakistan, which was confiscated by the Customs Department at the Attari Integrated Check Post in June 2019.

Monetary dispute

  • The suspects wanted to target another peddler, Harpal Singh of Chheharta, over a monetary dispute
  • Harpal is the son of Malkeet Singh, who was arrested for smuggling 35-kg heroin from Jammu and Kashmir in July
  • He is also a relative of Ranjit Singh Cheeta, who was held for smuggling 532-kg heroin from Pakistan in June 2019

