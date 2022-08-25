Three more die of Covid in 24 hours in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 24

As many as 37 Covid cases and two deaths have been reported in Jalandhar today.

Another death — a 75-year old-woman from the Khalwara village — and four new cases have also been reported from Kapurthala today. With, the Covid tally jumped to 80,816 cases in Jalandhar district and 24,377 in Kapurthala.

#Kapurthala