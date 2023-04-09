 Three of family killed in Fazilka road mishap : The Tribune India

Three of family killed in Fazilka road mishap

Three of family killed in Fazilka road mishap

The mangled remains of the ill-fated car in Fazilka. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Fazilka, April 8

Three members of a family — two women and a five-month-old child — were killed in a road accident, while two persons were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck on the outskirts of Fazilka today.

Police sources said five members of a family were returning to their native village Palliwala in Jalalabad subdivision after attending a wedding at Fazilka in the wee hours on Friday. Their car, which was being driven by Surinder Singh, collided with a parked truck near a dhaba on the outskirts of Fazilka town on Ferozepur Road. As a large number of trucks are usually parked along the road near the dhaba, it has turned into an accident-prone area.

Surinder Singh’s mother Parkash Kaur (60), wife Monika (30) and a five-month-old child died while being taken to a hospital. Surinder Singh and his father Mukhtiar Singh were admitted to a private hospital in Srigangangar. Their condition was stated to be serious.

