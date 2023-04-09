Three of family killed in Fazilka road mishap

Fazilka, April 8
Three members of a family — two women and a five-month-old child — were killed in a road accident, while two persons were seriously injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck on the outskirts of Fazilka today.
Police sources said five members of a family were returning to their native village Palliwala in Jalalabad subdivision after attending a wedding at Fazilka in the wee hours on Friday. Their car, which was being driven by Surinder Singh, collided with a parked truck near a dhaba on the outskirts of Fazilka town on Ferozepur Road. As a large number of trucks are usually parked along the road near the dhaba, it has turned into an accident-prone area.
Surinder Singh’s mother Parkash Kaur (60), wife Monika (30) and a five-month-old child died while being taken to a hospital. Surinder Singh and his father Mukhtiar Singh were admitted to a private hospital in Srigangangar. Their condition was stated to be serious.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
To 'save' power, Punjab changes office timings
7.30 am-2 pm work hours from May 2