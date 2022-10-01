Three of gang involved in beef trade arrested by Malerkotla, Sangrur Police

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 30

The Malerkotla police have busted a gang involved in the sale of beef and arrested three persons. The police have started raids to arrest other members of the gang.

On September 23, the police had registered a case against unidentified persons after the recovery of parts a cow from a drain of Banbhaura. Similarly, Sangrur cops had registered another FIR after the recovery of parts of cattle from a drain near Dhadogal village.

“Police teams from Malerkotla and Sangrur have arrested three persons — Dhanna Khan, Aslam and Aslam (Second), while six other persons are absconding. Raids are on to arrest all accused,” said Avneet Kaur, SSP, Malerkotla.

