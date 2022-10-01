Three officials of PSPCL suspended

Tribune News Service

Moga, September 30

The government today suspended three officials, including a Superintending Engineer, of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) after irregularities were found in awarding “work orders” for electricity lines.

The suspended officials include Superintending Engineer (SE) of the Ferozepur distribution circle Bhupinder Singh, divisional accountant Jaswinder Singh and circle assistant Ashok Kumar.

The government has also terminated the services of a computer operator involved in the irregularities. A probe was ordered following a complaint regarding irregularities in the award of “work orders” for electric lines to provide connections and improve services in the Mamdot subdivision.

A preliminary inquiry was conducted by the technical audit wing of the PSPCL. It found that the three officials had issued the “work orders” of some projects that had already been completed in previous years.

The “work orders” for tasks done during the years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 were again placed in the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 for Rs 41.88 lakh. Moreover, these orders were placed at a rate higher than the rate of the previous years when the work was actually done.

#Ferozepur #Moga #pspcl