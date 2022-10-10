Three peddlers nabbed

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur: The police have arrested Jagdish Singh of Gatti Rajo Ke village, Sandeep Singh of Kilche village and Rajdeep Singh of Ali Ke village under the NDPS Act. SSP Surinder Lamba said the patrolling party found Sandeep and Jagdish roaming under suspicious circumstances near Nihalewala village. “When questioned, the accused could not give any satisfactory answer.” OC

Man held for molestation

Abohar: The police have arrested Vishnu of Rajiv Nagar for molesting a minor girl. The victim alleged Vishnu snatched her mobile phone, forced her to follow him and molested her. A case has been registered under Sections 354-A, 354-D, 323 and 12 of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. OC

Youth dies of ‘overdose’

Ferozepur: A youth, Gurmeet Singh, allegedly died of drug overdose at Silewind village of the Makhu block. Victim’s wife Manjeet Kaur said her husband had gone to buy chitta but did not return. “Someone informed me that he was lying unconscious on the village outskirts. When I reached there, I found him dead. A syringe was found near his body,” she said. OC

Four encroachers booked

Ferozepur: The police have booked Baljeet Singh, Ajit Singh, Hansa Singh and Harbans Singh for allegedly encroaching upon the land meant for the Army bunkers at Tendi Wala village. ASI Kulwant Singh said they had received a complaint from the CO that the accused had built two rooms near the defence dam at Tendi Wala.

