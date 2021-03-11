3 Punjab residents killed in road accident in Jammu

Tribune News Service

Srinagar May 6

Three persons travelling in a vehicle met with an accident near Jambhu Zoo in the police jurisdiction of Nagrota near Jammu, resulting in their death.

The vehicle on its way from Udhampur to Jammu rolled down a deep gorge near Jambhu Zoo.

The deceased have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, Sham Lal and Vikas Kumar.

Following the incident, the bodies were shifted to GMC, Jammu, for medico-legal formalities.

A police officer said a case had been registered at Nagrota police station.