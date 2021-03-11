3 Punjab residents killed in road accident in Jammu

Srinagar May 6
Three persons travelling in a vehicle met with an accident near Jambhu Zoo in the police jurisdiction of Nagrota near Jammu, resulting in their death.
The vehicle on its way from Udhampur to Jammu rolled down a deep gorge near Jambhu Zoo.
The deceased have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, Sham Lal and Vikas Kumar.
Following the incident, the bodies were shifted to GMC, Jammu, for medico-legal formalities.
A police officer said a case had been registered at Nagrota police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police
The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...
HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday
Bagga’s counsel Chetan Mittal raised a question on his arres...
AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga
Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India's position on Ukraine
India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...