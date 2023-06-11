Three robbers kill man, take away Rs 30,000

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, June 10

Three robbers, who had covered their faces, allegedly killed a 52-year-old man, who worked as a registered medical practitioner (RMP), at his residence late last night at Burj Sidhwan village in Malout subdivision here and made off with Rs 30,000.

The deceased has been identified as Balwinder Singh. His wife, Parminder Kaur, informed the police that they were sleeping at their residence when the robbers came after scaling a wall.

“They demanded Rs 5 lakh. When Sukhwinder told them that we don’t have that much cash, they started thrashing him with rods. They searched our residence and took away Rs 30,000. I raised the alarm after which our neighbours came,” said Parminder Kaur.

Sukhjinderpal Singh, a neighbour, said, “The deceased was my relative. A doctor from the village was immediately called, who declared Sukhwinder dead. The deceased’s two children have gone to Canada.”

The Kabarwala police have registered a case in this regard.