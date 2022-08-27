Three teachers from state to receive national award

Tribune News Service

Barnala/Bathinda/ludhiana August 26

Three teachers from the state have been selected for the National Awards to Teachers-2022. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the awards on 46 selected teachers on Teacher’s Day to honour their unique contribution to school education.

The three teachers selected for this annual coveted award from the state this year are Harpreet Singh, Dr Vandna Shahi and Arun Kumar Garg.

Harpreet Singh, posted as the head teacher at Government Primary Smart School, Bihla (Barnala), joined the school in 2002.

“With the support of the panchayat, the state government and NRIs of the area, we have spent Rs 39 lakh to provide facilities to our students here,” said Harpreet. Today the school has an education activity park, digital classrooms, a smart language lab, a computer lab, a multipurpose hall, an auditorium and other required facilities for all students.

Dr Vandna Shahi, principal of BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri, Ludhiana, has been chosen for her “immense commitment”, innovative teaching methods, for initiating numerous community outreach programmes such as “We care” and “Reach” in the school.

Under her guidance, students got selected for NASA programmes and also won many competitions. She has conducted 75 sessions on pedagogical leadership this year.

Arun Kumar Garg (39), principal of Government Senior Secondary School at Datawas in Mansa, is a mathematics teacher. He runs a free online channel on YouTube, “Abhyaas By Arun Sir”, to facilitate both students and teachers. He started this channel during the Covid period. The channel currently has more than 11,000 subscribers. Apart from delivering online lectures, Arun is quite innovative as he had invented many activity-based learning models with a motive that students do not fear maths and learn and understand it in a fun way.