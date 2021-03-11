3 teenagers killed as bus skids off road in Punjab's Jalalabad, 30 injured

Our Correspondent

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, May 10

Three teenage passengers were killed as the speeding minibus in which they were travelling skidded off the road and overturned in the fields near Mannewala village on the outskirts of Jalalabad town of Fazilka district.

The accident took place at 8.45am on Tuesday. According to preliminary reports, over 30 people have been injured in the mishap.

Fazilka SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu has confirmed the death of three persons. Sources said the overcrowded minibus, carrying more than 70 passengers against a capacity of 25, was coming from Roranwali Mandi to Jalalabad. As it reached near Mannewala village, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the agriculture fields.

The deceased have been identified as Navjot Kaur (19), Sunita Rani (17) and Krishan Singh (17), all residents of Katianwali village. The three had got on to the ill-fated bus only 2 kilometres before the site of accident.

The injured have been shifted to Jalalabad civil hospital and some of the seriously injured have been shifted to Medical College, Faridkot. Sources said nearly 10 persons, who had sustained minor injuries, have been discharged after being administered first aid by the hospital staff.