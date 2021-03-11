Three persons, including 2 siblings, killed in road accident in Punjab's Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, August 21

Three people, including two siblings, died in a road accident near Saras Nangal village on Ropar-Nangal road here today.

The deceased, all photographers, have been identified as brothers Sanju and Pawan Sagar from Kalsehra village near Nangal and Balram Talwar of Shivalik Avenue in Naya Nangal town.

SHO Gurwinder Singh said some eyewitnesses informed that the car collided with tipper parked on the road side resulting in death of all three occupants on the spot around 8.30 am.

The bodies have been sent to Ropar Hospital for post mortem, he added.