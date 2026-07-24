The Vairoke police in Fazilka district have arrested three youths for allegedly snatching cash from the husband of the Chhapriwala village sarpanch.

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The accused have been identified as Rahul, a resident of Guruharsahai subdivision in Ferozepur district, and Karan and Prince, both residents of the Jalalabad area.

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Madan Lal, husband of Chhapriwala sarpanch Saroj Rani, alleged that three motorcycle-borne youths intercepted him on the link road between Chak Damal and Jaimalwala villages on Thursday, assaulted him and snatched

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Rs 49,000 belonging to the village panchayat. He said he tried to chase the accused, but they managed to escape.

Vairoke SHO Pargat Singh said the police had launched an immediate operation and arrested all three accused. He added that the exact amount allegedly snatched was being verified, as the accused claimed they had taken Rs 20,000. The SHO further said the sarpanch had withdrawn Rs 24,000 from a bank before the incident.

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A case has been registered against the three accused under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.