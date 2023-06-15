Three youths nabbed for robbing stamp vendor

Ferozepur, June 14
Three youths have been arrested by the police in connection with a robbery that took place on June 5 in the cantonment area.
SSP Bhupinder Singh said that on June 5, three motorcycle-borne miscreants had robbed a stamp vendor of the cantonment area and decamped with cash, laptop, stamp papers, two registers, court fee tickets, his purse, Aadhar card, PAN card, etc, following which the police had registered a case against unidentified persons at the cantonment police station.
“After the incident, a special team was constituted to nab the suspects. Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area was checked, following which the suspects were identified as Deep (22), Sonu (20) and Kikkar (19), all residents of the cantonment area,” the SSP added.
The police had recovered Rs 65,000, one laptop and one mobile from them.
