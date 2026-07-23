Through heat, cold & rain, Zira morcha turns 4, firm on plant closure

In what is perhaps Punjab's longest-running protest, members of the Sanjha Morcha have continued their dharna outside the ethanol plant at Mansurwala village in the Zira subdivision since July 2022.

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Undeterred by scorching summers, biting winters and incessant rain, the protesters have remained steadfast in their demand for the permanent closure of the plant.

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The agitation is set to complete four years on July 24, with Morcha members maintaining that it will continue until the Punjab Government issues written orders regarding the permanent closure of the plant. The matter remains sub judice before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

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To mark the completion of four years of the protest, an 'akhand path' is being organised at the protest site. The bhog ceremony, scheduled for July 24, is expected to be attended by residents of nearby villages, representatives of social and religious organisations, and members of various farmer unions.

Roman Brar, one of the key members of the Morcha, said the struggle was not an ordinary one. "We are fighting for future generations and for our right to clean water, fresh air and fertile land. We are disappointed that despite repeated assurances, the state government has not issued any written orders to close the plant, which is why our dharna continues," he said.

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Gurmail Singh, a former sarpanch who played a key role in the agitation, said the matter was pending before the NGT. "Since the matter is before the NGT, we have not intensified the protest for the past few months. We are awaiting the final hearing and hope that the tribunal will deliver justice," he said, adding that the next hearing is scheduled for September 11, 2026.

The protesters have also demanded compensation for families who allegedly lost relatives to ailments linked to contaminated groundwater, action against the plant management, and the establishment of a multispeciality hospital in the area.

"The government should also announce a special package for residents of nearby villages where groundwater has been affected," said another Morcha member, Gurdeep Singh.