Home / Punjab / Thunderstorm and rain predicted in several parts of Punjab, IMD issues alert

Thunderstorm and rain predicted in several parts of Punjab, IMD issues alert

Moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to affect parts of Punjab
ANI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:21 AM Aug 03, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a tehsil-level nowcast alert for several regions in Punjab, warning of possible thunderstorms, lightning and rain over the next few hours.

According to the latest bulletin on Sunday, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to affect parts of Sangrur, Samana, Patiala, Nabha, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh, Mohali, Bassi Pathana, Chandigarh, Kharar, Khamanon, Chamkaur Sahib and Rupnagar.

In addition, light rain is expected in a wider range of areas, including Sardulgarh, Budhlada, Lehra, Mansa, Sunam, Barnala, Tapa, Dhuri, Malerkotla, Moonak, Patran, Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda, Rampura Phul, Khanna, Payal, Ludhiana, Samrala, Nihal Singhwala, Raikot, Jagraon, Phillaur, Balachaur, Nawanshahr, Anandpur Sahib, Garhshankar and Nangal.

The IMD has not issued any warning yet but has urged the public to stay alert and be prepared as weather conditions evolve. Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions, especially during thunderstorms, and avoid unnecessary travel.

