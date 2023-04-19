Thunderstorm, rain provide relief from heat in Punjab, Haryana a day after temperature touches 40 degrees

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 19

Chandigarh woke up to a spell of light rain on Wednesday which provided some relief from the heat as it brought down the maximum temperature by a few degrees Celsius. Chandigarh on Tuesday recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius.

Punjab, Delhi and Haryana, too, experience rainfall.

Hot weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the two states.

Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, registered a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, two notches higher than normal. After light rains today, Delhi's the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

Notably, for the past over a week, the maximum temperatures in the two states and Chandigarh have been hovering much above normal limits.