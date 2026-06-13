Storm causes Rs 19.54 crore loss to Punjab power infrastructure

High-velocity winds accompanied by thunderstorms in the past 36 hours across parts of Punjab damaged numerous electricity poles and transformers, disrupting power supply remained and causing significant losses to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

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Apart from infrastructure damage worth crores of rupees, power supply remained affected in certain pockets due to damage to transformers, high-tension cables and electricity poles.

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As per initial estimates, PSPCL has suffered losses of around Rs 19.54 crore, one of the highest in recent years. The worst damage was reported from the Border and Central Zones of the state.

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PSPCL officials said, “Transformers, electricity poles and trees were uprooted, which led to power failure in many parts of the state. The utility was flooded with complaints. Certain areas faced power cuts for more than 10 hours.”

A senior PSPCL officer said, “Strong winds damaged 220-kV supply lines and transformers. Our field staff have been working round the clock and have restored power supply in almost all affected areas. Supply in the remaining pockets will be restored at the earliest.”

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The storm damaged more than 8,492 poles, 1,466 transformers, four km of high-tension cable wires and more than 220 km of low-tension wires, among other equipment and infrastructure.

Power sector experts suggested the need for a detailed study to strengthen infrastructure and minimise financial losses due to the increasing frequency of changing weather patterns and climate change.

“Earlier such storms occurred once or twice in more than two years. Over the past three years, they have been causing damages two or three times annually,” an expert said.

The storm also triggered a sharp decline in electricity demand. On Thursday evening, Punjab’s power load dropped from 14,000 MW to around 3,170 MW within a short span, leading to 3,700 MW of under-drawal from the grid.

PSPCL was compelled to back down generation from thermal units to maintain grid stability as demand dipped within hours. Demand has since remained around 10,000 MW.

Meanwhile, the showers have brought some relief for PSPCL as the paddy phase is picking up. While demand is expected to rise due to the assured eight-hour power supply for agriculture, recent rain is likely to reduce the use of tubewells for a few days, engineers said.