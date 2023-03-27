Tibri rail project to be completed by mid-April

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, March 26

The administration has chalked out an elaborate plan which will ensure that this archaic city, infamous for its labyrinthine lanes and traffic snarls, opens up its cramped spaces to new avenues.

For starters, the strategically vital Tibri road railway underpass will be completed by mid-April. This is the gateway to Chandigarh, Jalandhar and Tibri Cantonment.

Work on the project had been going on for the past several months with not many taking interest in its completion. DC Himanshu Aggarwal has now ordered the contractor for time-bound completion of the project.

It was way back in 2014 when the government decided to relocate the bus stand to the city’s outskirts. Ever since then, the issue has been mired controversies. The venture will start functioning from its new home the moment the underpass comes into existence.