Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 14

An FIR has been filed by the Punjab Police into the unique beauty competition that is been organised at the Sweet Milan hotel in Bathinda on October 23.

In the contest, the girl (only general caste), whosoever wins, would be given a chance to marry a person having a Canadian PR.

Posters regarding the beauty contest were found pasted on walls in the city on Thursday, which was widely flayed by the residents.

In the advertisement for the event, the organisers have written “sunder ladkiyon ka mukabla” (only for general caste). This remained a hot topic of discussion among residents. Photo of the poster went viral on social media in no time. However, no information about the organisers of this programme has been found yet.

Criticising the move, social workers said the event was an insult to women. They said from the posters, it was evident that the organisers were not only increasing the caste divide but also insulting women.

Attempts were made to contact the organisers on the mobile numbers written on the poster, but both numbers kept getting disconnected. After the matter became a hot topic of discussion on social media, the police lodged an FIR.