Tiff over newborn's custody turns ugly, bricks hurled

Faridkot, June 10

Tension prevailed at the Civil Hospital here today after two sides of a family allegedly hurled bricks at each other over the custody of a two-day-old child.

Several persons from both sides, including women, were injured after they were hit with bricks. The hospital authorities informed the police, who reached the spot and brought the situation under control using a mild force.

One of the injured, Kiran Kaur, alleged that her daughter, Kamaljeet Kaur, was married in a village near Nakodar town. Days after the wedding, differences started emerging between the husband and the wife, after which Kamaljeet started staying with them.

Two days ago, Kamaljeet gave birth to a child at the Civil Hospital. On Saturday, several members from her in-laws’ family reached the hospital and allegedly tried to take forcible custody of the baby, which was opposed by Kamaljeet’s parents and others.

The argument turned ugly following which they started hurling bricks at each other, making patients, their attendants and hospital staff members run helter-skelter. Seven persons received serious head injuries in the incident.

Jasmeet Singh, SP, Faridkot, reached the hospital with a police force. “The injured have been admitted to the hospital and we are recording the statements of the injured before taking action in the matter. Any attempt to separate a two-day-old baby from the mother is a serious offence and an act of cruelty,” said the SP.