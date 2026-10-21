Tiger Shroff firing case: Who are Radha and Babita, the 2 women who allegedly took gun to Mumbai?

Three key accused in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car were brought to Mumbai from Rajasthan’s Kota early on Wednesday, while two women arrested in Delhi allegedly for transporting the weapon to Mumbai are being questioned in connection with the case.

The three men — Rehan alias Sukka, Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan and Phool Singh — were brought to Mumbai by road after Kota Police handed them over to the Mumbai Police. They were taken to GT Hospital for a mandatory medical examination and subsequently to the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch for interrogation, an official said.

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A magistrate in Kota had granted transit remand to the Mumbai Police to take the accused to Maharashtra.

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Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested four more people on Tuesday, including two women, for their alleged roles in the firing incident. The accused have been identified as Kunal (21), Sumit (19), Radha (23) and Babita (23). Kunal and Sumit are residents of Haryana’s Sonipat, while Radha and Babita are from Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Delhi Police, Kunal allegedly collected a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar on the instructions of Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who is believed to be operating from abroad. Sumit allegedly accompanied him.

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The police said Kunal subsequently persuaded Radha to travel to Mumbai with the weapon. On October 15, he allegedly took Radha and Babita to New Delhi Railway Station, with the pistol concealed in Radha’s bag. During the journey, Kunal remained in contact with the women through an encrypted application and relayed instructions allegedly received from Pandit.

The two women reached Mumbai’s Dadar area on October 17 and checked into a hotel. At around 11 am, a minor boy allegedly collected the bag from Radha near the hotel, according to the police account.

Firing at Shroff’s car was reported the following evening, October 18, at around 7 pm. Police said Pandit subsequently contacted Kunal, informing him that the alleged shooters were stranded in Mumbai and asking him to arrange their escape.

Radha and Babita reportedly left Mumbai for Delhi on the Dadar-Haridwar Express the same day. They were apprehended at New Delhi Railway Station on October 20, while Kunal and Sumit were arrested in Sonipat.

The four accused were produced before a court, which permitted the Mumbai Police’s Crime Investigation Department to formally arrest them and granted three days’ transit remand for further investigation.

Shooters allegedly planned escape to Nepal

The three men brought from Kota are suspected of being involved in the shooting and allegedly fled Mumbai after the attack. According to the police, they travelled to Surat and boarded a train bound for Jaipur. They were subsequently apprehended in Kota.

Investigators suspect the accused were acting on the directions of Pandit, whose alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang are being examined. The gang claimed responsibility for the attack in an unverified social media post.

At least two men allegedly fired at Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening before fleeing on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander sustained injuries.

Police said five to six rounds were fired. The motorcycle allegedly used in the attack was later found abandoned in Andheri.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case under provisions relating to attempt to murder and the Arms Act. Investigators are probing the motive behind the shooting and the alleged roles of those who arranged the weapon, transported it to Mumbai and helped the suspected shooters evade arrest.

Inputs from ANI/PTI