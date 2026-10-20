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Home / Punjab / Tiger Shroff firing puts Abohar gangster back in spotlight

Tiger Shroff firing puts Abohar gangster back in spotlight

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:32 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Actor Tiger Shroff. ANI file photo
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The claim by gangster Anil Pandit that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai has once again brought the jailed gangster from Abohar into focus. Investigators have long accused the Bishnoi gang of targeting members of the film industry to expand its influence, often invoking the blackbuck poaching controversy involving actor Salman Khan.

Lawrence, who belongs to Dutranwali village in Abohar, is already wanted by the FBI, which has filed a chargesheet against him, while Canadian authorities have linked him to investigations relating to the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

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The Mumbai Police, however, did not immediately confirm the gang’s involvement in the attack. The Punjab Police sources said even if the Bishnoi gang’s role remained under investigation, the message circulated on social media was significant for what it appeared to signal. In a purported audio statement shared with media outlets, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claimed responsibility for the attack and warned that those associated with Dawood Ibrahim or Salman Khan would face similar consequences.

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Pandit is reportedly based in the US. According to sources, the reference to Dawood points to an attempt by the gang to project dominance in Bollywood. The Bishnoi gang has previously been linked to threats against Salman Khan and other entertainment personalities, including filmmaker Rohit Shetty, comedian Kapil Sharma and a singer. The Mumbai Police have also attributed the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique to the gang.

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