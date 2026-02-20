DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Time to ensure transparency in SGPC working, says Sandhwan

Time to ensure transparency in SGPC working, says Sandhwan

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:05 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan
Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday called upon the Sikh community to unite to “safeguard” the Panthic maryada, asserting that transparency and accountability in the functioning of the SGPC was the need of the hour.

Addressing “concerns” around the management of Sikh institutions, he said the time had come for a “collective introspection and corrective action”.

Referring to the row over the functioning of the apex gurdwara panel, Sandhwan said, “While the SGPC is a highly responsible and respected institution meant to manage gurdwaras, for the past a few decades, questions have repeatedly been raised over its working.”

“Panth-conscious voices have been flagging concerns from time to time, and the latest disclosures by Giani Raghbir Singh, as well as earlier concerns raised by Bhai Ranjit Singh, have once again brought serious issues to the forefront.” He added.

Sandhwan said matters related to gurdwara lands and the overall management had “witnessed irregularities”.

“Yet, instead of correcting the shortcomings, action was taken against those who raised their voice,” he added.

