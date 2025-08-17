Time to stand with PM Modi for his pro-farmer stance against US pressure: Sunil Jakhar

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Sunday called on all stakeholders to set aside politics and stand united with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national interest for his firm stand in favour of farmers against US pressure.

The BJP state president stated that the US, which considers itself the global enforcer, has been pressuring India to allow its agricultural products into Indian markets.

“In response, the US has imposed stringent tariff restrictions on Indian exports,” he said.

“However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has refused to bow to this pressure, fully aware that allowing US agricultural imports would devastate Indian farmers.”

Jakhar emphasised that at a time when major global powers have succumbed to US demands, Modi has prioritised the interests of Indian farmers.

He appealed to farmers and farmer organisations, stating that this is the time to stand firmly with the Prime Minister so he can fight for farmers’ rights with even greater resolve.

Jakhar further remarked that other parties shedding crocodile tears over the Punjab government’s land pooling policy did little to pressure the government. It was only the BJP that made every possible effort to protect farmers’ land and built public opinion against the policy.

“Due to the BJP’s pressure and the strong opposition from the people of Punjab, the government was forced to withdraw this policy.” He said.

Jakhar concluded by urging people to support the Prime Minister in his efforts to protect the interests of the farmers.