Time up for AAP government’s ‘Corruption Game’ in Punjab : Sunil Jakhar

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of corruption and said the time had come for what he termed its “corruption game” to end. Addressing the media, Jakhar said state would be freed from the alleged plunder by AAP leaders and their associates, while asserting that the recent CBI action followed Punjab and Haryana High Court directions and was not ordered by the Centre.

Reacting to protests by CM Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders over the CBI raids, Jakhar said central agencies had repeatedly given the state government opportunities to investigate alleged corruption cases itself. He alleged that the state police and Vigilance Bureau failed to conduct impartial investigations, forcing the matter to reach the present stage.

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Jakhar urged the Centre to ensure that the investigations were completed within the timeframe stipulated by the court. He also sought adequate staff for the CBI, saying this would help establish the facts before the public and address what he described as AAP’s claim of political victimisation.

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Recounting developments over the past one-and-a-half years, Jakhar alleged that the alleged misuse of Punjab’s treasury had increased after the AAP’s defeat in Delhi and the subsequent arrival of leaders from Delhi in Punjab’s political administration. He questioned why Cabinet meetings were allegedly being held at a particular bungalow instead of the Secretariat.

Jakhar also alleged that Mann’s role in such meetings was largely limited to photographs while former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took the key decisions. He further alleged that the AAP leadership had devised a systematic plan to exploit state’s resources and claimed those involved would eventually have to answer for their actions.

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Jakhar criticised the state government over the lack of progress in the alleged Rs 5-crore bribery case. Taking a swipe at AAP leaders, he claimed some were considering becoming approvers because they had allegedly received only a portion of the money while the larger share went to their Delhi counterparts.

He also demanded that investigations into cases involving DIG Bhullar and others be expedited and that action be taken against anyone named in Bhullar’s diary.

Jakhar said honest officers had nothing to fear, but those involved in corruption would have to face the consequences.