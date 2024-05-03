Patiala, May 3
A breach occurred in the Bhakra Canal near Lachkani village on Thursday. However, following the timely action by the irrigation department, a tragedy was averted.
The incident occurred in the evening when water was released into the canal. Villagers raised an alarm about the breach in the embankment of the canal. Soon the irrigation department and disaster response teams swung into action.
An irrigation department official said water was diverted; as the water level in the canal receded by two feet the plugging work began.
Later, Health minister Balbir Singh visited the spot. He assured the locals that there was no need to panic as the breach had been plugged.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli; Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
Amethi not to have contender from Gandhi family for first time in 25 years
Considered a citadel of the Gandhi family since its creation...
India slams Pakistan at UN, says it harbours most dubious track record on all aspects
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala
The incident takes place on Thursday evening when water is r...
Pilot injured as helicopter on its way to pick Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad
The chopper was scheduled to pick Sushma Andhare for a publi...