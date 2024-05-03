Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 3

A breach occurred in the Bhakra Canal near Lachkani village on Thursday. However, following the timely action by the irrigation department, a tragedy was averted.

The incident occurred in the evening when water was released into the canal. Villagers raised an alarm about the breach in the embankment of the canal. Soon the irrigation department and disaster response teams swung into action.

An irrigation department official said water was diverted; as the water level in the canal receded by two feet the plugging work began.

Later, Health minister Balbir Singh visited the spot. He assured the locals that there was no need to panic as the breach had been plugged.

