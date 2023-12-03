Tirth yatra scheme challenged in High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 2

The recently launched Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra Scheme has come under judicial scanner with the filing of a petition in public interest in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Nidhi Gupta fixed December 12 as the next of hearing on the petition filed by Parvinder Singh Kittna through counsel HC Arora.

The Bench was told that the scheme involved running of 13 trains during 13 weeks in the current financial year. Each train was to accommodate 1,000 devotees. Besides, 10 buses were to run every day from various places in the state to various destinations. Each bus was to carry 43 passengers. The scheme involved expenditure of Rs 40 crore during the current financial year.

The petitioner contended it was a waste of taxpayers’ money and would not result in any development or welfare. The scheme was also against the directions issued by the Supreme Court in a case in 2022.