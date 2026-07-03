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Home / Punjab / Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' becomes 'Satluj', releases on ZEE5

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' becomes 'Satluj', releases on ZEE5

'Satluj' is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who disappeared in 1995

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ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:33 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.
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After facing several odds, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Satluj', earlier titled 'Punjab 95', has been released on ZEE5. The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who disappeared in 1995.

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Helmed by Honey Trehan, produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, 'Satluj' also starred Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

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Speaking about the film, Diljit Dosanjh, in a press note, said, "Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra ji's martyrdom and his contribution to humanity were the primary reasons I chose to be a part of this film. When I first heard the script, it moved me deeply, as it is rooted in the lived experiences, struggles, and sacrifices of real people. As an artist, opportunities to be part of such meaningful stories are rare. From the moment I heard the script, I felt a strong sense of responsibility towards the film and was committed to portraying such an inspiring character with truth, honesty, and utmost respect."

He added, "Our film, Satluj, is a story of conviction, courage, and humanity, and portraying this character has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career. I'm grateful that audiences across the world can finally watch the film on Zee 5 and connect with a story that is both deeply personal and truly a must-watch for all."

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Director Honey Trehan said, "From the very beginning, our intention was to tell this story with honesty, sensitivity, and without compromise. After a long wait, audiences will finally witness our labour of love and hard work. Satluj is not just the story of one individual; it is a tribute to the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity. Everyone associated with the film deeply believed in the importance of this narrative, as it draws inspiration from the life of the great martyr Jaswant Singh.”

Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi ZEE5, said that the film is "about courage, resilience, and the fight for justice, and it deserves a platform that will stand behind it with conviction."

The project has carried three names on its way to release. It was originally titled "Ghallughara," a historic term for the massacres of Sikhs in 1746, 1762 and 1984.

When RSVP applied for certification from India's Central Board of Film Certification in late 2022, the six-month process ended with the film cleared for 21 cuts and a mandated title change to 'Punjab '95,' as per Variety.

RSVP appealed that ruling in the Bombay High Court. Around the same time, the film was withdrawn from its planned gala premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival; a source told Variety that political factors were involved in the decision.

"We could not get the previous title of the film. The title is now 'Satluj,'" Trehan said in a statement to Variety.

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