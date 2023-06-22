To air Gurbani, SGPC set to launch YouTube channel

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, June 21

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is set to launch its YouTube channel to broadcast live Gurbani from the Golden Temple amid the controversy over the Punjab Assembly passing the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to allow free-for-all telecast.

The SGPC will set up a studio room for the relay at its office in the Golden Temple complex, said sources.

Confirming the development, SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said the project was undertaken several months ago. A resolution was passed by the SGPC on April 10 this year for hiring staff like camera persons and editors for the channel, he added, but refused to divulge more on the subject.

The sources said the religious body could launch its own satellite channel in the future after gaining experience in operating a channel on social media platform YouTube. The satellite channel would require NOC from the Union government, an elaborate paraphernalia and technical hands. Last year, then officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Hapreet Singh had directed the SGPC to set up a committee to launch its own YouTube channel. All committee members are SGPC members.