To check farm fires, Punjab to manage 90% crop residue

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, October 2

With paddy procurement season beginning today, Punjab Government is preparing to halve its incidents of farm fires this year by ensuring that nearly 90 per cent of straw is scientifically managed.

Of the 19.55 million tonnes of paddy stubble, expected to be generated during this month after paddy is harvested on 32 lakh hectares, the government is targeting the in situ management of 11.5 million tonnes of straw.

Another 4.13 million tonnes of straw will be managed through ex situ stubble management techniques, by bio-gas plants, bio-ethanol plants, biomass power generation and fuel in industrial boilers, brick kilns etc.

Other than this, 0.82 million tonnes is also expected to be put to use as animal fodder. This will leave about 3 million tonnes of crop residue that cannot be scientifically managed. As a result, the government apprehends that 24,150 paddy straw burning incidents could be reported in

the state.

With the harvesting of basmati paddy already having started, there are reports of stubble burning in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts. As many as 456 farm fire incidents have been reported till date, with 119 incidents being reported today itself. Amritsar alone reported 73 farm fire incidents.

Last year, 60 per cent of the paddy straw generated could be managed using in situ and ex situ stubble management techniques. The number of paddy straw burning incidents reported last year were 49,922.

With the state government still scrambling to find resources to fund its scheme of incentivising farmers for not burning paddy stubble (by Rs 1,500 per acre), the farmers are bound to burn stubble and quickly make way in their fields for the wheat sowing in November.

Though paddy procurement season officially began today, information collected by The Tribune from across the state reveals that the paddy in the fields still has high moisture content and is not ready for harvesting. Delayed harvest would only add to the environmental woes as farmers will have smaller time window for wheat sowing. Also, in wake of this being an election year (General Election is due early next year), there is unlikelihood of any punitive action being taken against farmers who form an important vote bank.

Control rooms established

Nearly 8,500 village & cluster-level officers appointed

Three-tier monitoring at cluster, tehsil & district level

Mobile app for Android and IOS platforms ready

Control rooms have been established in each district

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning