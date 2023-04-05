To check fiscal deficit, SGPC mulls merger of educational institutes

Tribune News Service

Keeping in view the fiscal deficit, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is contemplating merging the committee-run educational institutions.

SGPC has recently passed a budget allocation of Rs 1,138.14 crore for the fiscal 2023-2024. The expenditure estimate on educational institutes exceeds revenue estimates by around Rs 30 crore. An amount of Rs 242 crore has been spared for educational institutions whereas the anticipated income could not be more than Rs 213 crore.

Income generation As the income generated was not as per the expectations, an extra amount of Rs 37 crore from its golak (donation boxes) had to be pumped in to overcome the deficit in the last fiscal.

Last year (2022-2023), of the total budget of Rs 988.15 crore, an amount of Rs 231.83 crore was kept for education. As the income generated was not as per the expectations, an extra amount of Rs 37 crore from its golak (donation boxes) had to be pumped in to overcome the deficit.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said that this session (2023-2024) too, an estimated amount of Rs 29.88 crore would have to be spent extra to run the educational affairs, under the existing scenario. “In the absence of any recognition of aided posts, the government does not share the liability of teachers’ salaries. Consequently, the SGPC has to bear the burden of paying them”, he said.

He said merging of financially-hit institutes into the main ones located nearby could be a viable solution to utilise funds judiciously.

“A decision to this effect has to be taken but only after taking the opinion of the locals. We would have to identify the mainstream schools which were located nearby so that children would not have to travel too much to study. Our aim to make our education institutes self-reliant. The extra funds that we could spare by way of merging could be added to the ‘dharam parchar’ budget,” he said.

At present, the SGPC runs around 75 primary and secondary education institutes, besides 40 higher education institutes in Punjab, Haryana, HP and Maharashtra.

