To clear Rs 2-cr pending power bills, Punjab Health System Corporation tells hospitals to deposit 'user charges'

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, November 25

Already facing a shortage of funds, various health institutes, including district hospitals, have been directed by Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC) to deposit all their ‘user charges’— money collected from patients for various services — with the corporation.

Govt’s decision The decision has been taken by the government. In case hospitals face any issue, the government will look into the matter. — Dr Ranjit Singh, Director, Health dept

It has been learned that outstanding electricity bills of Rs 2 crore of various health institutes has prompted the PHSC to take this stringent step.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has already served the notices on the hospitals, which have not cleared their dues for the past one year.

A senior medical officer on condition of anonymity said, “We will be left with no funds for the patient care. Already there is an irregular supply of medicines.”

Health officials added that this move would leave them with no funds to pay contractual employees.

Neelima, Managing Director, PHSC, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Meanwhile, the PHSC has given an allowance of Rs 3 lakh to district hospitals, 1.5 lakh to the civil hospital and Rs 75,000 to the community health centre.