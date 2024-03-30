 Patiala: To connect with voters, politicians take part in Iftar events, Good Friday prayers : The Tribune India

Patiala: To connect with voters, politicians take part in Iftar events, Good Friday prayers

Patiala: To connect with voters, politicians take part in Iftar events, Good Friday prayers

BJP leader Preneet Kaur with Muslim leaders in Patiala on Friday. Tribune Photo: RAJESH SACHAR



Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, March 29

Politicians across the party lines have intensified their efforts to connect with the electorate from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds.

From attending Iftar parties to participating in Good Friday prayers and engaging with pilgrims heading to Ayodhya, leaders are leaving no stone unturned to appease voters.

Dominated by Hindu and Sikh voters — Christians and Muslims — have the potential to turn the tide in the Patiala parliamentary constituency.

MP Preneet Kaur, who is considered to be the frontrunner to contest the Lok Sabha poll on the BJP ticket, attended the Iftar event in Patiala (Urban) segment.

“The Royal family of Patiala enjoys a considerable clout among Muslim community. As Preneet is expected to contest from the BJP ticket, she is attending the gatherings to foster ties and demonstrate solidarity with Muslim voters,” said a political analyst.

Besides, Preneet was also seen interacting with pilgrims enroute to Ayodhya.

AAP nominee from Patiala — Dr Balbir Singh — attended Good Friday prayers with the Christian community at Bhadson today.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

