Patiala: To connect with voters, politicians take part in Iftar events, Good Friday prayers

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, March 29
Politicians across the party lines have intensified their efforts to connect with the electorate from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds.
From attending Iftar parties to participating in Good Friday prayers and engaging with pilgrims heading to Ayodhya, leaders are leaving no stone unturned to appease voters.
Dominated by Hindu and Sikh voters — Christians and Muslims — have the potential to turn the tide in the Patiala parliamentary constituency.
MP Preneet Kaur, who is considered to be the frontrunner to contest the Lok Sabha poll on the BJP ticket, attended the Iftar event in Patiala (Urban) segment.
“The Royal family of Patiala enjoys a considerable clout among Muslim community. As Preneet is expected to contest from the BJP ticket, she is attending the gatherings to foster ties and demonstrate solidarity with Muslim voters,” said a political analyst.
Besides, Preneet was also seen interacting with pilgrims enroute to Ayodhya.
AAP nominee from Patiala — Dr Balbir Singh — attended Good Friday prayers with the Christian community at Bhadson today.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...
8 migrants from Asia die in boat accident off Mexico's southern Pacific coast
Most migrants travel by land, but some pay to make the journ...
Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday
He was produced in a court that remanded him in the custody ...